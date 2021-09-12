Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target at $136.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

PRBZF stock remained flat at $$105.80 during trading on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

