Brokers Issue Forecasts for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

