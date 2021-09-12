Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.83 and a 200-day moving average of $348.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

