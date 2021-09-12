Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. Sells 7,423,462 Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) insider Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 7,423,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$971,731.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,800.13.

Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 6,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$1,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 48,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$7,275.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 8,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$1,317.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 11,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$1,625.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 16,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$2,557.50.

Shares of CWC opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

