Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stake Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,284 shares of company stock worth $4,780,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

