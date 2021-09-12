Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) & L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Head to Head Comparison

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Burberry Group alerts:

0.2% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Burberry Group and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 7 4 0 2.25 L’Oréal 1 2 8 1 2.75

Burberry Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Burberry Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Burberry Group is more favorable than L’Oréal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and L’Oréal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.07 billion 3.51 $491.53 million $0.88 30.17 L’Oréal $31.97 billion 8.19 $4.07 billion $1.67 56.22

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group. Burberry Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Burberry Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L’Oréal pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L’Oréal beats Burberry Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.