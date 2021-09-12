Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Burford Capital worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,126,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,022,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BUR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

