Burger Swap Price Tops $4.23 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $70.16 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00009209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00164804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 16,977,674 coins and its circulating supply is 16,602,674 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.