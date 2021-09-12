BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,300,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

