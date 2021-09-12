Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,062,500.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CABA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.58.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Mizuho began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
