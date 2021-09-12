Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,062,500.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $121,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Mizuho began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

