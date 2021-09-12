Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

GRID stock opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.