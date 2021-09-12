Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.05.
TSE BCE opened at C$66.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The firm has a market cap of C$60.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$66.98.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
