Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $50.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 263.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 78,053 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.