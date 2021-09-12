CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CareMax has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

