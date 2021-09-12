CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.