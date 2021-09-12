CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $36.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,571,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,080 shares of company stock worth $12,122,948. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $31.52 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.