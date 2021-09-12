Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) & Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Critical Analysis

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cellcom Israel and Deutsche Telekom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Telekom 0 0 9 1 3.10

Deutsche Telekom has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Risk & Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Deutsche Telekom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.40 -$53.00 million N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom $115.36 billion 0.85 $4.75 billion $1.37 14.98

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% Deutsche Telekom 4.97% 8.74% 2.43%

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Cellcom Israel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers. The United States segment combines mobile activities in the U.S. market. The Europe segment includes fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. The Systems Solutions segment offers integrated products and solutions to business customers. The Group Development segment manages entities, subsidiaries, and equity investments. The Group Headquarters and Group Services segment pertains to other Group units and focuses on technology and innovation. The company was founded on January 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

