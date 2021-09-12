Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

PMT opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

