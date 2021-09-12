Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW opened at $204.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

