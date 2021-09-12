Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $131.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

