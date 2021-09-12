Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,510,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

