Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

