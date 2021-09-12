Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.