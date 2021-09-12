Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 17,887 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

