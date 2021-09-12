Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 17.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Centene by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.