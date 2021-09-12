Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.79 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

