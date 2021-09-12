Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $58.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 145,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,058. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

