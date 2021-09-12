Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $58.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 145,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,058. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
