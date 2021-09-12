Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 145,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

