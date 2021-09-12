ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

