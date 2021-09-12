Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 15,123,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.