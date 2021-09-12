Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.23. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

