ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $62,492.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.54 or 1.00082947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00070649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007429 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.