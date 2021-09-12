Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.63. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

