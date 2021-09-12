Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $92.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

