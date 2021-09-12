Chi Tang Acquires 227,603 Shares of Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang bought 227,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,864.42 ($22,760.30).
The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.
Candy Club Company Profile
