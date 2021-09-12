Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by 73.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062 in the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Choice Hotels International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

