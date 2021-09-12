Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.