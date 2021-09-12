Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.30.
NYSE CI opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.
In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
