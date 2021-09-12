Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of XEC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 795,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,250. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

