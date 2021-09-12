Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -215.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.