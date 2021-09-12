Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $403.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.95. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

