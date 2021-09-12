Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Down 4.6%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.19 and last traded at $82.56. 3,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,462 shares of company stock worth $1,963,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

