Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.47% of Ferguson worth $145,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.34 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

