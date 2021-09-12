Citigroup Inc. Has $128.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $128,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after purchasing an additional 502,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

FIS stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 884.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

