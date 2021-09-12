Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $188,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.