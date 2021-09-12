Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

