Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.60

Shares of Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.08 ($1.31), with a volume of 462362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.31).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSH. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.84 million and a PE ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

