Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires 13,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. 6,451,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

