Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $4.20 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 6,613,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

