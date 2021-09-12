Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 10,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in FMC were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.12. 1,171,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,799. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

