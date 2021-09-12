Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $111.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.08.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,789 shares of company stock worth $101,535,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.48. 1,734,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,146. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -283.28 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

